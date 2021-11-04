Hyundai Department Store Q3 net profit up 67.7 pct. to 63 bln won
15:25 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 63 billion won (US$53.3 million), up 67.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 47.5 billion won, up 6.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 39.6 percent to 924.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 21.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
