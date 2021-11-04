Lotte Shopping Q3 net profit up 10157.2 pct. to 305.8 bln won
15:46 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 305.8 billion won (US$258.6 million), up 10157.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 28.9 billion won, down 73.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 66.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
