BGF Retail Q3 net profit down 4.1 pct. to 49.3 bln won
16:03 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 49.3 billion won (US$41.7 million), down 4.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 63.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.1 percent to 1.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)