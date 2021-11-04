Hanmi Pharm. shifts to black in Q3
16:14 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 28.1 billion won (US$23.8 million), shifting from a loss of 31.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 36.9 billion, compared with a loss of 32.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13.5 percent to 303.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
