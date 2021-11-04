Go to Contents
Chorokbaem Company to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

18:29 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Chorokbaem Company Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.9 million preferred shares at a price of 1,449 won per share. The stocks will be sold to investors that the firm designated.
