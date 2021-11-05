U.S. remains committee to U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to implementing U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price said the country also urges all other U.N. members to do the same to prevent North Korea from further advancing its nuclear and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) capabilities.
"We do remain committed to the sanctions regime. We call on all U.N. members to fulfill their sanctions obligations under existing U.N. Security Council resolutions to limit the DPRK's ability to acquire resources and technology needed to advance its threatening and unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," he said in a daily press briefing.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)