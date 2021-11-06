Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon: Presidential election is battle between candidate with common sense and one without (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says he will eradicate corruption like Daejang-dong scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon Seok-youl elected as presidential candidate of People Power Party (Donga llbo)

-- Yoon: I will end politics of corruption and plunder (Segye Times)

-- Opposition's presidential nominee Yoon: I will restore common sense and fairness (Chosun Ilbo)

-- PPP presidential candidate Yoon: I will achieve change of government (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Curtain goes up for ruling, opposition parties' presidential election of 'punishment' (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon Seok-youl grabs sword for change of government (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl: Battle against populists starts now (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-myung vs. Yoon Seok-youl, '124 days of war' begins (Korea Economic Daily)

