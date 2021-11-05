(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 5)

Also, the prosecution's addition of breach of trust to suspicions about Yoo Dong-gyu — former acting president of the Seongnam Development Corporation (SDC), who was already arrested and indicted for taking bribes — will likely lead to investigations of related officials in the city government. In particular, an investigation of Jeong Jin-sang — a senior official in Lee Jae-myung's camp and a close aide to Lee when he was Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor — is unavoidable after it turned out that Jeong was the last man who talked with Yoo, the former acting CEO of the SDC, on the phone before he threw his smartphone out a window when prosecutors' raided him on September 29. Yoo is suspected of attempting to destroy evidence of his conversation with Jeong.