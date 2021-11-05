Go to Contents
Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases

10:37 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,067, the defense ministry said.

Among the new cases were five Army draftees, including a trainee at a boot camp in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul.

An Army officer stationed in Gapyong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, tested positive following a vacation. Another officer based in Paju, north of Seoul, contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, based in Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 51 patients are still under treatment.

Soldiers walk at Seoul Station on Nov. 1, 2021, the first day of the "living with COVID-19" measures that South Korea has adopted to phase out coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination levels. (Yonhap)

