LG Uplus Q3 net profit down 47.7 pct. to 211 bln won
10:41 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 211 billion won (US$177.8 million), down 47.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 276.7 billion won, up 10.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 3.47 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
