Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins presidential nomination of main opposition People Power Party
15:03 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl won the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.
Yoon won 47.85 percent of votes cast in a four-day poll of party members and the general public this week, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo with 41.50 percent.
Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min won 7.47 percent, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong won 3.17 percent.
The results were announced at a national convention at the Kim Koo Museum and Library in Seoul.
