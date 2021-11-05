Go to Contents
Recommended #People Power Party #presidential nominee

Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins presidential nomination of main opposition People Power Party

15:03 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl won the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.

Yoon won 47.85 percent of votes cast in a four-day poll of party members and the general public this week, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo with 41.50 percent.

Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min won 7.47 percent, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong won 3.17 percent.

The results were announced at a national convention at the Kim Koo Museum and Library in Seoul.

Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the People Power Party, speaks during a TV primary debate in the southeastern city of Daegu on Oct. 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

