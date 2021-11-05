Handsome Q3 net profit up 15.5 pct. to 22.6 bln won
13:09 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 22.6 billion won (US$19.1 million), up 15.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 22.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.5 percent to 296.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
