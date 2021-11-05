Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea logs current account surplus for 17th straight month in Sept. amid brisk exports
SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the 17th straight month in September thanks to solid exports and record-high revenue from shipping amid the rebounding global economy from the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said Friday.
The current account surplus totaled US$10.07 billion in September, up from $7.51 billion a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea. The amount was slightly smaller than the previous year's surplus of $10.34 billion.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 2,300 for the third consecutive day Friday, four days after the country relaxed its virus restrictions nationwide in line with its "living with COVID-19" scheme.
The country reported 2,344 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 375,464, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Moon returns home after trip to Europe
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in returned home Friday from a three-nation trip to Europe which saw him attend the G20 summit in Rome, the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, and a state visit to Hungary.
Ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Moon met Pope Francis at the Vatican and asked the pope to visit North Korea to help achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula. Francis positively reacted to the offer, saying he is willing to do so if he receives an invitation from the North.
-----------------
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to partly lift restrictions on arrivals of migrant workers prompted by the pandemic later this month, as the country has begun to take steps to return to normalcy, the labor ministry said Friday.
The government will allow all entry of foreign workers from 16 countries that send labor force to the country under the Employment Permit System, including Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand and China, the ministry said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.
-----------------
S. Korea, Indonesia to hold last-stage talks over overdue payments for fighter jet project
SEOUL -- South Korea and Indonesia will hold what could be the final round of negotiations in the Southeast Asian country next week to address the latter's overdue payments for a joint fighter development project, informed sources said Friday.
Officials from Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft maker, will meet with negotiators from Indonesia's defense ministry, the sources said, as Seoul seeks to squelch lingering concerns over Indonesia's commitment to the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.4 billion) project, called KF-X.
-----------------
Ex-YG Entertainment head denies charges in whistleblower blackmail case
SEOUL -- The former head of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment on Friday denied allegations of threatening a whistleblower in an attempt to block an investigation into a drug scandal involving a singer-rapper with the company.
Former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk has been indicted for allegedly threatening and coercing a whistleblower who testified to police about drug suspicions surrounding B.I, a former member of YG's boy band iKON, in August 2016.
-----------------
(LEAD) Son Heung-min scores in Conte's Tottenham coaching debut
SEOUL -- Son Heung-min has scored in his new head coach's Tottenham Hotspur debut, helping the English club to a continental win in the process.
Son opened the scoring for Spurs in the 15th minute of their 3-2 victory over Vitesse in a Group G match of the UEFA Europa Conference League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday (local time).
