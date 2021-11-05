Kumho Petro Chemical Q3 net profit up 313.5 pct. to 604.6 bln won
13:50 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 604.6 billion won (US$510.6 million), up 313.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 625.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 213.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 88.2 percent to 2.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
