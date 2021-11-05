Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Nov. 1 -- Moon says Pope Francis stated intent to visit N. Korea

Nuke envoys of S. Korea, China discuss end-of-war declaration for NK dialogue

S. Korea, U.S. hold deputy-level talks on N. Korea

2 -- Seoul vows efforts to implement inter-Korean deal on forestry cooperation

Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.

3 -- N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media

4 -- N. Korea in final preparations to reopen border with China: official

U.S. remains committed to U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: State Dept.

N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense

5 -- Seoul vows close communications with UNSC following N.K. sanctions relief proposal
(END)

