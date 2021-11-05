Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) Pope's N. Korea visit possible in accordance with Pyongyang's determination: Seoul minister
SEOUL -- Pope Francis' visit to North Korea is "definitely possible" and is up to Pyongyang's "determination," South Korea's top government official in charge of inter-Korean ties said Thursday, a week after President Moon Jae-in again formally proposed the papal visit at the Vatican.
Unification Minister Lee In-young accompanied Moon on his visit to the Vatican last week, during which the president met with Pope Francis and asked him to travel to the reclusive North. Moon believes it would help foster peace on the Korean Peninsula. The pope reaffirmed his willingness to go to the North if he received an invitation from its regime.
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
SEOUL -- South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations held a series of meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva this week to discuss North Korea issues, his office said Tuesday, amid brisk talks between Seoul and Washington on providing humanitarian assistance to the reclusive state.
Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (local time) and agreed to strengthen cooperation on North Korea's public health issues, according to the unification ministry.
Seoul vows efforts to implement inter-Korean deal on forestry cooperation
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Tuesday vowed efforts to push for inter-Korean cooperation in the forestry sector as agreed to in an earlier deal, after President Moon Jae-in again stated on the global stage that Seoul will seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the peninsula in cooperation with Pyongyang.
Moon was addressing an annual U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Monday (local time) that brought together more than 100 world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a written message to the session.
(LEAD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to accept proposed visit by pope
SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Monday urged North Korea to respond positively to a suggestion that the pope visit there, expressing hope for progress in efforts to promote regional peace.
The unification ministry's statement came after Pope Francis reaffirmed his willingness to visit the North during his meeting with President Moon Jae-in at the Vatican last week.
