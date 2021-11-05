Lotte Chemical Q3 net income up 111.7 pct. to 312.8 bln won
15:39 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 312.8 billion won (US$264 million), up 111.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 288.3 billion won, up 48.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 45.9 percent to 4.44 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
