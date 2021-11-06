New cases over 2,000 for 4th day amid relaxed virus curbs
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day Saturday as the country relaxed virus curbs under its "living with COVID-19" scheme that allows people to gradually return to normalcy.
The country reported 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,219 local infections, raising the total caseload to 377,712, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Saturday's figure is down from 2,344 cases from the previous day but still substantially larger than this week's low of 1,589 on Tuesday.
The country's daily infection tally has been staying in the quadruple digits since July 7.
The death toll rose by 20 to 2,956. The daily number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at least 20 over the past three days. The fatality rate came to 0.78 percent.
