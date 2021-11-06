Ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo undecided on future in KBO after one season
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- After spending two decades playing professional baseball in the United States, Choo Shin-soo finally felt at home in 2021, both literally and figuratively.
For now, though, Choo isn't sure whether he'll still call South Korea his baseball home next year.
The 2018 American League All-Star for the Texas Rangers signed with the SSG Landers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in February, immediately becoming the face of the new-look club that had once been the SK Wyverns before an ownership change.
In 137 games this year, the outfielder batted .265/.409/.451 with 21 home runs, 25 steals and 100 walks in 137 games. At 39, Choo became the oldest player in KBO history to join the 20-20 club. He tied for third in the league in walks and sixth in on-base percentage.
"I think I was able to prove that I can still play," Choo said Saturday at a press conference at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. He met with the South Korean press for the final time this year before traveling back to the United States next week to rejoin his family.
The power numbers and the batting average might have fallen short of lofty expectations placed on the 16-year major league veteran with seven 20-homer campaigns. But Choo was pleased with his overall performance, save for the batting average and on-base percentage.
"My primary objective for every trip to the plate is to get on base," Choo said. "I wish I would have hit for a higher average. Though my on-base percentage wasn't as high as I wanted, I still got it over .400. I also drew over 100 walks and stole more than 20 bases. I am content with the fact that I can still play and run like that."
Choo signed for one year back in February, and he said he hasn't decided yet on his playing future beyond this year.
"I'd like to know it myself," Choo said, when asked about his plan for next year. "It's not the kind of decision I can reach on my own. I'll have to discuss it with my family. I will probably make that call sometime before the end of November."
Determining the timetable for his decision is his health. Choo revealed that his left elbow hurt so much that he could barely make a throw from the outfield. If he decides he will play next year, Choo will undergo elbow surgery at the earliest date possible so that he'll be ready in time for the start of the new season.
Choo, a pitcher in high school, also had an elbow operation in 2007 while with the Cleveland Indians.
Choo added that his desire to win a championship will also play a strong role in his decision.
"If I do end up coming back for another year, it will be because I want to win a championship," Choo said. "If I wanted to keep on playing for more money, I wouldn't have come to Korea. I came because I wanted to play on my home soil, and I felt this team had a chance to win a title. And the fact that we contended for a postseason spot despite so many challenges showed me that this could be an even better team than I'd thought. That's why making this decision is so difficult."
Choo was referring to a heartbreaking end to the Landers' pennant race last week. They finished the season in sixth place at 66-64-14 (wins-losses-ties), just a half game out of the final playoff spot. They would have snuck into the postseason if they'd won the last game of the regular season.
The Landers were in the race despite losing three starters to injuries early in the year. Choo was heartened by the team's collective drive, though it didn't ease the pain of missing out on the postseason.
"It was just so tough to have the entire season come down to that one last game," Choo said. "But looking back, we played so well under the circumstances. We could have easily given up on the season, but we never did."
Choo has hit more major league home runs than any other Asian-born players with 218. With 1,652 big league games under his belt, Choo boasts the kind of playing resume that few in the KBO can dare dream about.
Throughout the season, many pitchers, young and old, said they were honored to face Choo.
Choo said the feeling was mutual.
"There were a lot of players who were so much better than what I'd expected," Choo said. "When young pitchers struck me out, they probably got a confidence boost from that. And if that can help them develop into better players, then I am all for it, though obviously I would never strike out on purpose."
Since his days in the U.S., Choo has been known as a consummate professional who sticks to strict pregame routines before every game. Even in the KBO, he was often one of the first to arrive at the ballpark before games.
He said he'd like to see more "professionalism" from young KBO players, as talented as they may be.
"I want to see those guys approach every game seriously and take nothing for granted," Choo said. "We missed out on the postseason because of that last regular season game. But if we'd played every game with the same mindset that we had for that finale, then we wouldn't have ended up in that situation.
"It's unrealistic to have the same level of intensity and focus for every game," Choo continued. "But we have to reduce the number of games where we don't have as strong of a focus. Then we wouldn't have to fight tooth and nail late in the season."
What made Choo's first KBO season particularly memorable was his battle against two friends: Samsung Lions' closer Oh Seung-hwan and Lotte Giants' slugger Lee Dae-ho.
All born in 1982, they've all spent time in the majors. Oh led the KBO this year with 44 saves, becoming the oldest to record 40 or more saves in a season. Lee hit 19 homers and drove in 81 runs in 114 games.
"I hope young players learn more about what makes them so great even at that age," Choo said. "They shouldn't just stop at admiring these veterans. They should try to pick their brains and take lessons to heart. I'd like to see more of that."
Choo had said before the season that he was looking forward to finally speaking his own language with his teammates. He said Saturday his first taste of the KBO clubhouse experience was everything he'd hoped.
"I was just so happy all season, speaking with my teammates in my own language, cracking jokes and sharing laughs with them," Choo said. "I think my Korean has gotten so much better this year. I've picked up on some slang as well. And maybe I've forgotten some English along the way."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)