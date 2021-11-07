Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #NK military drill

N. Korea holds artillery fire competition: state media

09:20 November 07, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted an artillery fire competition to boost the country's defense capabilities as set forth by the "militant policy" of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Sunday.

The competition was held Saturday to inspect "how the mechanized troops of the KPA have conducted drills in order to increase their mobile artillery combat capabilities," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KPA stands for the Korean People's Army.

Pak Jong-chon, a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling party, guided the competition. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the event.

"As soon as the firing orders were given by the commanders of the combined units, gun barrels to annihilate the enemy competitively shelled the target to accurately hit it," the KCNA said.

The unit that won the first place received a "master gunner certificate, medal and badge," and Pak was "greatly satisfied with the competition results," the report said.

It's unusual for the North to unveil an artillery fire competition that was not presided over by leader Kim.

The competition took place as Pyongyang has called on South Korea and the United States to drop "double standards," criticizing Seoul and Washington for defining its military activities as "provocations" while justifying their own as deterrence.

An artillery fire competition is under way on Nov. 6, 2021, in this photo provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK