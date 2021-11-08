(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 8)

His insistence on pushing the probes forward even under daunting political pressure earned him a reputation as a figure who could restore common sense, fairness and the rule of law, which many people believe have been damaged significantly under Moon's presidency. As a result, a majority of opposition party members threw their support behind Yoon -- despite his role in the investigation that brought down the government of conservative President Park Geun-hye and led to her impeachment and imprisonment in 2017.