Military reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,081, the defense ministry said.
A Navy officer stationed in Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive before participating in an educational program.
A civilian worker of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry based in Seongnam, south of Seoul, contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.
A civilian employee of the Army, stationed in Hwaseong, 40 kilometer south of Seoul, was also infected.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 50 patients are still under treatment.
