CJ Logistics Q3 net profit down 16.8 pct. to 39.5 bln won
10:32 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 39.5 billion won (US$33.4 million), down 16.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 105.3 billion won, up 13.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 2.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)