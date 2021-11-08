Seoul stocks extend losses late Mon. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning as financial, bio and tech stocks plunged.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 30.45 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,938.82 points as of 11:22 a.m.
Foreign and institutional sell-offs led the KOSPI's retreat.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.28 percent to 70,000 won (US$59.08), No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.4 percent to 105,500 won, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.23 percent to 214,500 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slumped 6.25 percent to 810,000 won, with Celltrion dipping 6.7 percent to 195,000 won.
Financial top cap Kakao Bank shed 5.07 percent to 54,300 won, and Kakao Pay plummeted 9.41 percent to 154,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
