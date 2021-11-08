Highlight, Punch to headline K-pop concert in Dubai
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host a K-pop concert at the Expo 2020 Dubai this week featuring popular Korean idol groups, such as Highlight, BTOB, Laboum and pop diva Punch, organizers said Monday.
The concert titled "KITE: K-pop in the Emirates (KITE)" will take place at Jubilee Park in Dubai on Friday at 5 p.m. (UAE time), in a hybrid form that combines on-site and online performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
It will be co-hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Korea Creative Content Agency, and admission is free to all visitors with expo tickets.
Highlight and singer Punch are among the K-pop artists to perform on the site while boy bands BTOB and Luminous and girl group Laboum will appear in pre-recorded performances. Punch is known for her original soundtracks on various South Korean hit drama series, such as "Goblin: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).
"We prepared this concert to help support the UAE's successful hosting of the expo and promote South Korea's cooperation with the country which marks its 50th anniversary," Nam Chan-woo, director of the center, was quoted as saying in a press release.
