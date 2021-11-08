Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #K League #football

Ulsan midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong voted K League's top player for Oct.

15:28 November 08, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong was voted South Korean football's top player for October on Monday, becoming the first player from his club to be honored in 2021.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Lee beat out three other candidates for its Player of the Month honor, sponsored by the league's official video game partner, Electronic Arts (EA).

In this file photo from Oct. 31, 2021, Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan Hyundai FC celebrates his goal against Suwon FC during the clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).

Lee ranked third in the technical study group vote but led the way in voting by fans and FIFA Online 4 players.

The dynamic midfielder scored twice in three matches for the month, helping Ulsan stay in the hunt for their first K League 1 title since 2005.

Lee will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.

This caricature, provided by the Korea Professional Football League on Nov. 8, 2021, shows Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong, the Player of the Month for October in the K League 1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK