CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 11.7 pct. to 211.2 bln won
16:06 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 211.2 billion won (US$178.5 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 433.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 402.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.1 percent to 6.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)