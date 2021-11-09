NHN Q3 net profit up 38.7 pct. to 44.5 bln won
08:14 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 44.5 billion won (US$37.6 million), up 38.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 27.9 billion won, up 18.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.8 percent to 472.5 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
