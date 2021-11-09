S. Korea set for green economy forum with Pacific Alliance
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold a forum with a group of Latin American countries this week to seek ways to expand partnerships in clean energy and sustainable economic growth in a post-pandemic world, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum will be held both online and offline in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on the green economy, hydrogen economy and other energy transition efforts between the two sides, according to the ministry.
Ministers and other senior officials from four members of the Pacific Alliance -- Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico -- will attend the hybrid forum. Ecuador, which is seeking to become the alliance's associate member, was also invited to the event.
The Pacific Alliance is a key economic bloc for South Korea as the region accounts for 60 percent of Seoul's total trade with Central and South America. South Korea joined the alliance as an observer in 2013.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)