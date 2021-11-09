Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #Pacific Alliance

S. Korea set for green economy forum with Pacific Alliance

09:43 November 09, 2021

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold a forum with a group of Latin American countries this week to seek ways to expand partnerships in clean energy and sustainable economic growth in a post-pandemic world, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum will be held both online and offline in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on the green economy, hydrogen economy and other energy transition efforts between the two sides, according to the ministry.

Ministers and other senior officials from four members of the Pacific Alliance -- Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico -- will attend the hybrid forum. Ecuador, which is seeking to become the alliance's associate member, was also invited to the event.

The Pacific Alliance is a key economic bloc for South Korea as the region accounts for 60 percent of Seoul's total trade with Central and South America. South Korea joined the alliance as an observer in 2013.

This undated file photo, provided by the Pacific Alliance, shows the organization's logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK