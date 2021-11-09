Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, but health authorities remain on alert over a possible spike in new infections under eased virus curbs.
The country reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 383,407, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
------------------
(LEAD) Samsung, SK hynix withhold key data in U.S. request for chip biz info
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. on Tuesday submitted information on their chip businesses to the United States but withheld some key data considered trade secrets in an apparent delicate balancing act.
The two South Korean chipmakers made the filings about two months after the U.S. Department of Commerce requested data on the ongoing chip crisis that has hobbled global automakers and other electronic product manufacturers.
------------------
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
SEOUL -- South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook left for the United States on Tuesday for talks on semiconductor supply chains, steel tariffs and other pending issues, his office said.
During a three-day stay in Washington, Moon plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, as well as other government officials and industry experts, to discuss ways to strengthen economic partnership, according to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
------------------
S. Korea to launch new frigate named after warship torpedoed by N. Korea in 2010
SEOUL -- South Korea was set Tuesday to hold a ceremony launching a new frigate named after a warship torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, the Navy and state arms procurement agency said.
The ceremony for the 2,800-ton frigate, Cheonan, was scheduled to take place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in Ulsan, some 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as the Navy still has potent memories of the North's deadly attack.
------------------
With half-year in office remaining, Moon vows to complete return to normal life
SEOUL -- With half year in office remaining, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his administration will do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.
South Korea began easing virus curbs this month in its first step of its "living with COVID-19" policy after more than 70 percent of its population were fully vaccinated. Still, health authorities remain on high alert as virus cases could trend back upward again.
------------------
Satellite imagery shows continued operation of N. Korea's uranium enrichment plant: report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea continues to operate its key uranium plant, a U.S. think tank said Monday, suggesting a steady growth in North Korea's stockpile of the material used to build nuclear weapons.
Citing recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported the North's Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant remains operational and is producing uranium concentrate.
------------------
U.S. lawmakers call on Biden to declare formal end to Korean War
WASHINGTON -- A group of U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week, urging his administration to quickly engage with North Korea and discuss declaring a formal end to the Korean War, an activist group said Monday.
The letter was also sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the Korean American Public Action Committee (KAPAC).
------------------
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
SEOUL -- K-pop superstars BTS will hit the stage with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a joint performance of "Butter" at the 2021 American Music Awards.
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion were among the list of AMA performers announced Monday (U.S. time) by the show on its website, along with Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo.
------------------
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy has unveiled a three-dimensional rendering of an envisioned light aircraft carrier in a show of its resolve to build the warship by 2033 amid lingering doubts over its feasibility and necessity.
After five months of preparations, the Navy posted the six-minute clip depicting the carrier strike group on its YouTube channel Monday as part of an annual program to mark the 76th anniversary of its founding, which falls on Thursday.
