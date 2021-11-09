KT Q3 net profit up 46.9 pct. to 337.7 bln won
11:12 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 337.7 billion won (US$286.7 million), up 46.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 382.4 billion won, up 30.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.6 percent to 6.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
