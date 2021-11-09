Hanon Systems Q3 net income up 3.4 pct. to 52.6 bln won
13:35 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 52.6 billion won (US$44.7 million), up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 41 percent on-year to 70.6 billion won. Sales decreased 10.4 percent to 1.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
