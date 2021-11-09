Shinsegae Q3 net profit up 21912.8 pct. to 188.9 bln won
13:43 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 188.9 billion won (US$160.3 million), up 21912.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 307.1 percent on-year to 102.4 billion won. Revenue increased 37.3 percent to 1.66 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
