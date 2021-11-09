Shinsegae International Q3 net income up 90.4 pct. to 9.8 bln won
14:06 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 9.8 billion won (US$8.3 million), up 90.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 14.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 350.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 18.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)