Hyundai names US UAM subsidiary as Supernal
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the name of its U.S.-based urban air mobility (UAM) subsidiary as it seeks to make a presence in the U.S. future mobility solutions market.
The Washington D.C.-headquartered UAM company named 'Supernal' will establish a research and development facility in California next year, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor Group set up the UAM subsidiary in 2020 and has been in the project to develop an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) in the world's most important automobile market, it said.
Supernal aims to introduce a fully electrified UAM model in 2028 for operations in cities and regional air mobility for intercity operations in 2030, Hyundai said.
UAM is a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges, like traffic congestion, by connecting the sky and the ground.
The group's three major affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. -- collectively own the UAM company.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)