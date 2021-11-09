Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #US subsidiary name

Hyundai names US UAM subsidiary as Supernal

18:00 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the name of its U.S.-based urban air mobility (UAM) subsidiary as it seeks to make a presence in the U.S. future mobility solutions market.

The Washington D.C.-headquartered UAM company named 'Supernal' will establish a research and development facility in California next year, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Group set up the UAM subsidiary in 2020 and has been in the project to develop an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) in the world's most important automobile market, it said.

Supernal aims to introduce a fully electrified UAM model in 2028 for operations in cities and regional air mobility for intercity operations in 2030, Hyundai said.

UAM is a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges, like traffic congestion, by connecting the sky and the ground.

The group's three major affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. -- collectively own the UAM company.

This image provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the name and logo of the group's U.S.-based UAM subsidiary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK