Innocean Worldwide Q3 net income up 45.8 pct. to 30.1 bln won
15:47 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.1 billion won (US$25.6 million), up 45.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 39.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 37.2 percent to 387.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)