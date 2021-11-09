Go to Contents
Kangwon Land shifts to black in Q3

15:47 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 20.4 billion won (US$17.3 million), shifting from a loss of 40.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 24.3 billion, compared with a loss of 64.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 220.1 percent to 245.2 billion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
