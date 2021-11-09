S. Korea holds P4G event on sidelines of COP26
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea hosted an event promoting efforts to respond to climate change as the chair country of P4G on the sidelines of a major U.N. climate conference, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The event was held in South Korea's promotional booth on Monday (local time) at the venue for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Britain.
At the event, Seoul's climate ambassador Kim Hyo-eun shared the government's green growth policy, including its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent compared with 2018 levels by 2030.
P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a multilateral initiative to promote efforts to build sustainable economies. South Korea hosted the P4G Summit in Seoul in May this year.
COP26, which kicked off last week, runs until Friday.
