Postseason neophyte wary of veteran counterpart in KBO series

"No team has more postseason experience than Doosan right now, and they have so much depth that you can't beat them just by containing one or two players," Huh said Tuesday at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in a press conference prior to Game 1. "But rather than figuring out our opponents, we first tried to focus on our own strengths. We will try to control what we can control, and not worry too much about who we're playing."