(LEAD) Moon to hold TV town hall meeting on Nov. 21
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a televised town hall meeting later this month, in which he will discuss virus containment measures and people's livelihoods, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.
The town hall meeting, which will be broadcast live on KBS TV from 7:10 p.m. for 100 minutes on Nov. 21, marks Moon's second appearance on a TV talk show since 2019.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct amid inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slumped more than 1 percent Wednesday amid concerns about the rising inflation pressure. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 32.29 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 2,930.17 points.
------------------
S. Korea, ASEAN launch new defense ministerial dialogue
SEOUL -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched a new bilateral defense ministerial dialogue on Wednesday, the defense ministry said, as Seoul pushes to cement ties with the regional bloc under its signature New Southern Policy.
Defense Minister Suh Wook and his ASEAN counterparts held the inaugural session of the ASEAN-ROK Informal Defense Ministers Meeting via video links to discuss regional security and other pending bilateral issues, the ministry said. ROK stands for South Korea's formal name, the Republic of Korea.
------------------
Unification minister says inter-Korean medical cooperation 'inevitable'
SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young stressed Wednesday inter-Korean cooperation is "inevitable" against emerging health crises, saying North Korea apparently needs it as well.
Lee said diseases and natural disasters have emerged as new threats beyond political and military threats, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global climate crisis.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea says it can secure over 2-month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it can secure a two-and-a half month stockpile of urea solution for vehicles through various means amid a short supply of the key fluid needed in diesel cars to cut emissions.
The government said the estimated stockpile is calculated based on planned imports from Australia, Vietnam and China, as well as secured amounts through crackdowns and the military's reserves.
------------------
(2nd LD) New infections bounce back to above 2,400 amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 2,400 for the first time in six days Wednesday amid growing concerns over a resurgence of infections as the country began its "living with COVID-19" scheme last week.
The country reported 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 385,831, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Wednesday's tally marked a sharp hike from 1,715 reported a day earlier.
------------------
S. Korea, Indonesia to enter last-stage talks on overdue payments for fighter project
JAKARTA/SEOUL -- South Korea and Indonesia were set to hold what could be the final round of talks in Jakarta on Wednesday to address the latter's overdue payments for a joint fighter development project, sources said.
Kang Eun-ho, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and other Korean negotiators arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday, as Seoul seeks to squelch lingering doubts over Indonesia's commitment to the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.4 billion) project, called KF-X.
------------------
BOK chief to meet economic experts to exchange views on economic conditions
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank chief will hold a meeting with economic experts this week to exchange views on recent economic trends, officials said Wednesday.
Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will meet seven economic experts from major think tanks, including the Samsung Economic Research Institute, at a Seoul hotel Thursday, according to the bank officials.
