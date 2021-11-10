Korean-language dailies

-- Nearly 4,000 import ingredients found to be reliant on specific single nations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Populist cash-handout campaign pledges out of control in presidential race (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul held 1st urea water-related gov't meeting 3 weeks after China's tightening of exports (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party decides to push for universal pandemic handouts in Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State-led or market-driven? Administrative principles of Lee, Yoon show stark contrast (Segye Times)

-- Number of probes, audits targeting Yoon tallied at 12 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushes to provide universal relief handouts in Jan. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pledges to allow deferring of tax payments and offer universal virus handouts (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party to push ahead with universal handouts as proposed by Lee (Hankook Ilbo )

-- 340 trillion-won global infrastructure market set to open up following pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to review affects on nearby cultural heritages when reviewing approvals of land development projects (Korea Economic Daily)

