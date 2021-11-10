Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #jobless rate #pandemic #economic recovery

Job growth extended for 8th month in Oct. despite spike in virus cases

08:02 November 10, 2021

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the eighth straight month in October in the latest sign that the country's job recovery has continued despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people reached 27.74 million last month, 652,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The reading was lower than an on-year increase of 671,000 in September when South Korea reported the largest job additions in more than seven years.

But the country has reported job growth since March as Asia's fourth-largest economy is recovering from the pandemic. It also added more than 600,000 jobs for the second consecutive month in October.

The country's jobless rate fell 0.9 percentage point on-year to 2.8 percent last month.

Jobseekers look at an employment information bulletin board at a job fair in eastern Seoul on Nov. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK