Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

10:27 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,095, the defense ministry said.

An Army conscript based in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

Two Army officers, a civilian worker and a draftee of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry also contracted the virus after their family members were infected.

Additionally, two Army conscripts tested positive during their vacations.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 54 patients are still under treatment.

In this file photo, soldiers wait in a line to receive COVID-19 tests at a makeshit clinic in central Seoul on May 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK