Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning amid inflation concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended its losses late Wednesday morning, tracking losses on Wall Street that stemmed from rising inflation pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had decreased 23.57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,938.89 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came off to a lackluster start as investors are worried the rising inflation pressure may advance the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.6 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.31 percent.
Chemical, auto and transport losses led the KOSPI's retreat.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, internet portal operator Naver declined 0.48 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem slumped 4.03 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics traded flat.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.58 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia losing 1.95 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)