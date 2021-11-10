Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Jun-su #JYJ #Palmtree Island #management agency

Singer-actor Kim Jun-su sets up his own agency

14:26 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Singer-actor Kim Jun-su of K-pop trio JYJ has established his own management agency, it said Wednesday.

Palmtree Island said the company was set up by Kim, together with his longtime friend and manager, and is named after his favorite plant.

The announcement came one day after C-Jes Entertainment, his former agency, said Kim will leave the agency with the expiration of his management contract.

Debuting as a member of TVXQ in 2004, Kim first signed a contract with C-Jes in 2010 to work as a member of the three-member group JYJ. He began his new career as a musical actor the same year.

A photo of singer-actor Kim Jun-su, provided by his new agency Palmtree Island (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK