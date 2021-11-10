Go to Contents
S. Korea, Colombia agree to expand bilateral ties, regional cooperation

15:11 November 10, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Colombia agreed during foreign ministerial talks Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas of healthcare, digital transition and climate change to overcome the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Colombian counterpart, Marta Lucía Ramírez, to discuss ways to strengthen ties in various areas, following the summit between the two nations in August.

Ramirez was in Seoul to attend the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum held earlier in the day, which was attended by three other Pacific Alliance members, including Chile, Peru and Mexico.

Ramirez, who doubles as Colombia's vice president, vowed support for South Korea's bid to become an associate member of the four-nation alliance, they said.

The two sides also agreed to further deepen their "strategic partnership," as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations next year.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) and Marta Lucía Ramírez, Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister, pose for a photo during their meeting in Seoul on Nov. 10, 2021, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

