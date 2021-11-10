Cosmax shifts to red in Q3
14:59 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 1.8 billion won (US$1.5 million), shifting from a profit of 625 million won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 25 billion won, up 79.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 23.2 percent to 395 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)