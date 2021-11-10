Go to Contents
Netmarble Q3 net income down 61.4 pct. to 35.7 bln won

15:42 November 10, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 35.7 billion won (US$30.2 million), down 61.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 26.6 billion won, down 69.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5.5 percent to 607 billion won.

The operating profit was 58.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
