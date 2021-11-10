Celltrion Q3 net income down 20.1 pct. to 140.4 bln won
15:59 November 10, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 140.4 billion won (US$118.9 million), down 20.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 164 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 245.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 26.9 percent to 401 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)