NCSOFT's Lineage 2M to land in U.S. and 28 other countries on Dec. 2
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lineage 2M, a mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), will land in a total of 29 countries next month, South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. said Wednesday.
The mobile version of the megahit game Lineage 2 will be simultaneously available on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices in the countries, including the United States, Canada and Germany, on Dec. 2, the company said.
Lineage 2M, which integrates NCSOFT's technology and expertise built over the past 20 years, features full 3D graphics and 4K UHD resolution.
The game was launched in South Korea in late 2019 and other major Asian countries earlier this year.
The mobile game is a follow-up to the online MMORPG Lineage 2, which was launched in 2003. Other mobile entries in the series are NCSOFT's Lineage M and Netmarble Corp.'s Lineage 2 Revolution.
